Money for jails, colleges, schools and parks included in $2.5B state capital budget

Lawmakers will be racing against the clock to debate and pass the spending package before the two-year legislative session ends later this month.

The bill, which has yet to be introduced, includes: $452 million for higher education, $300 million for K-12 school construction, $280.7 million for state prisons, $253 million for state parks and $95.6 million for state psychiatric hospitals. It also earmarks $280 million for grants and loans for local government projects, $50 million for grants for local jails and $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Fund.