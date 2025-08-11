Mistake boots Harveysburg levy from Nov. 4 ballot

“We’re going to be all right. We’ll put it on the next (election),” said Harveysburg Mayor Jonathan Funk.

“We felt pretty confident,” he said about voters approving the levy, “but unfortunately a technicality hit.”

The Ohio Secretary of State Office, which oversees elections, notified the Warren County Board of Elections on Friday that the ballot issue was invalid because the village’s second resolution did not match the certificate issued by the Warren County Auditor’s Office, said Austin Dawson, deputy auditor.

The village attempted to calculate the cost of the levy per one hundred dollars at the auditor assessed (35%) value instead of the cost per $100,000 in appraised (100%) value. This would have been the correct method several years ago, he said.

“However, the language of the resolution stated ‘per one hundred thousand in auditor appraised valuation,’ meaning the number they used was incorrect,” he said.