Miamisburg motel ‘significant threat’ to public safety, should be shut down, demolished, city says

Miamisburg is asking Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to shut down and padlock a motel indefinitely because calls to the site have made it a “significant threat to the public safety.”

K. Philip Callahan, the city’s law director, on Friday, filed a complaint seeking a restraining order, a preliminary injunction, and a permanent injunction against “the ongoing nuisance activities” occurring at the Rodeway Inn, 185 Byers Road.

Located just southwest of the Interstate 75′s interchange with Ohio 725 (Miamisburg Centerville Road), the motel is “a hotbed of criminal nuisance activity — primarily related to illegal drug use,” he said.

“The City receives a continuous stream of calls for service for drug use, drug trafficking, overdoses, and other medical emergencies related to illicit drug use occurring on the Property,” Callahan said in the complaint. “There’s no shortage of other serious crimes committed at the Rodeway Inn in addition to the ever-present drug-related activity on the Property.”

Callahan said the city often responds to calls for service related to felony theft offenses, prostitution, sexual assault and rape and other violent crimes, many of which involve the use of a deadly weapon. He said those charged with ownership and management of the Rodeway Inn are aware of the criminal nuisance activity on the property and have taken no action to address the problems.

“In fact, the problems at the Rodeway Inn over the last few months are escalating at an alarming pace,” he said in the complaint. “Calls for emergency services to the Property during 2023 are on track to nearly double calls made to the Property in 2022, and there have been three dead bodies discovered on the Property just this year—including two in the last month.

Callahan said the motel is “a significant threat to the public safety, and places a substantial drain on local police and fire/EMS services.”

“The City must step in to protect its community from the dangers lurking on the Rodeway Inn premises,” he said.

The motel was purchased in March 2022 by Aayu Satva LLC for $1,850,000, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. Dayton Daily News unsuccessfully attempted to reach the motel Monday.