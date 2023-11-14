BreakingNews
U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs

Miamisburg dog mutilation case sparks proposal for new Ohio law

Credit: Avery Kreemer

State Rep. Tom Young, R-Miamisburg, is planning to introduce legislation to establish a penalty for the mutilation of a deceased animal.

Introduction of the legislation follows a video disseminated via social media in August of a Miamisburg student stabbing a dog that was struck and killed by a vehicle.

A Miamisburg Police Department investigation followed and determined that no crime had been committed.

That’s because while stabbing a human corpse would be a chargeable offense under Ohio law as abuse of a corpse, there is no chargeable offense under Ohio law for stabbing a dog’s corpse, police told this news outlet.

Young will unveil the new legislation Tuesday in Columbus with members of the Miamisburg Police Department and the Humane Society of Montgomery County.

