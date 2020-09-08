Miami Valley sees heavy rain, some flooding over Labor Day, Tuesday morning

The Miami Valley was hit with heavy rain Labor Day evening and Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service reported more than one flood. Mangen Road in Versailles was closed due to high water and Coldwater Elementary School in Mercer County was closed after the building flooded. High water was also reported in Sidney and Anna in Shelby County, the National Weather Service reported. Here are the rain totals for the Miami Valley as reported by the National Weather Service.
Rossburg, Darke County - 5.10 inches
Yorkshire, Darke County - 5.07 inches
St. Mary’s, Auglaize County - 4.96 inches
Bradford, Darke County - 4.59 inches
Botkins, Shelby County - 4.18 inches
Port Jefferson, Shelby County - 4.10 inches
Jackson Center, Shelby County - 4.02 inches
New Weston, Darke County - 3.93 inches
Ansonia, Darke County - 3.92 inches
Piqua, Miami County - 3.54 inches
Fort Loramie, Shelby County - 3.51 inches
Versailles, Darke County - 3.45 inches
Lockington, Shelby County - 3.36 inches
Russia, Shelby County - 3.36 inches
Wapokoneta, Auglaize County - 3.14 inches
Sidney, Shelby County - 3.12 inches
Greenville, Dark County - 2.80 inches
Troy, Miami County - 2.15 inches