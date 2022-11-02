Miami Valley Gaming approved for sports gambling, Hollywood Dayton announces sportsbook

The state estimates that regulated sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports, according to the Associated Press.

Officials have said they are working on programs to address problem gambling and addiction that will stem from sports gambling in the state. They are creating advertising to alert people that there is help and are expanding Ohio’s voluntary exclusion program that gives people the ability to ban themselves from casino and racino properties.

The gambling helpline is available 24/7 at 800-589-9966, or at www.Beforeyoubet.org. For information on the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, go to www.pgnohio.org.

Explore Hollywood Gaming in Dayton approved for sports gambling next year

Meanwhile, another racino in the Dayton region announced that it will open a sportsbook inside its property.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway was approved by the commission for sports gambling in September and said it expects to offer sports gambling on Jan. 1 and will open a Barstool Sportsbook.

“It will include a wagering counter with ticket writer stations as well as kiosks for customers to wager on sporting events taking place across the country and around the world,” an announcement from the racino said.

Construction will last until the first quarter of next year.

“Once finished, the Barstool Sportsbook will offer seating to 130 guests and create a fantastic game viewing experience,” the racino said in its announcement. “The new venue will include a restaurant with a full-service bar and several large-screen televisions, including a 34-foot-wide viewing screen above the bar. The new Barstool Sportsbook will be conveniently located directly on the gaming floor for guests looking to wager on games.”

The racinos aren’t the only places people will be able to bet at once sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio. Many local bars and restaurants have received approval to offer kiosks at their establishments and Ohioans will also be able to gamble using their phones on sports betting apps.