Meth seized, 2 men arrested on drug charges in unrelated Preble County cases

Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Adult Parole Authority on Tuesday with the home visit of 46-year-old David H. Shindeldecker in the 3800 block of Bantas Creek Road in Twin Twp. During a search, deputies found suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket and parole officers found he had additional suspected meth in the home and a .22 caliber handgun, according to a news release issued Friday by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

As a convicted felon, Shindeldecker is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the release stated.