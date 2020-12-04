Meth seized, 2 men arrested on drug charges in unrelated Preble County cases

Two men were arrested this week on drug charges in unrelated cases in Preble County.
Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Adult Parole Authority on Tuesday with the home visit of 46-year-old David H. Shindeldecker in the 3800 block of Bantas Creek Road in Twin Twp. During a search, deputies found suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket and parole officers found he had additional suspected meth in the home and a .22 caliber handgun, according to a news release issued Friday by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
As a convicted felon, Shindeldecker is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the release stated.
Deputies seized approximately 19 grams of meth. Shindeldecker, who is in the Preble County Jail, is charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons while under disability, all felonies. He also is jailed on a parole violation, Simpson stated.
Later on Tuesday, a deputy was involved in a traffic stop that led to a second drug arrest.
The driver, 34-year-old Andrew Parizek of West Alexandria, had a suspended driver’s license when he was driving on Eaton Gettysburg Road at Washington Jackson Road.
The deputy detected the odor of raw marijuana during contact with the driver, and discovered marijuana, a digital scale with residue, a glass pipe, several unidentified pills and an unidentified powder substance in addition to a tan zipper bag containing approximately 39 grams of suspected meth.
Parizek has been charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, both felony charges, and misdemeanor charges of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He has since posted bond and is no longer in jail.