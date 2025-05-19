Memorial Day travel expected up again, mostly by car, with gas prices down

Even with rising costs and economic worries for some, many Americans are using the long weekend to be with loved ones, often staying closer to home, according to AAA.

“For many the holiday is a long weekend away and not necessary the summer vacation,” AAA public affairs manager Kara Hitchens said. “Prices still remain high but people are cautiously and carefully planning time away with a keen eye on their budgets and the economy.”

Memorial Day travel is expected to increase by 3.1% over 2024 numbers, the smallest annual rise since 2016. Some of that may be a normalizing of the numbers after a turbulent few years. There was a sharp decline caused by COVID-19 in 2020, then a gradual rebound, as Memorial Day travel grew by 9.3% in 2022, 6.2% in 2023, and 4% in 2024.

Although Memorial Day week is defined as Thursday to Monday, the busiest travel days and times will be Thursday and Friday, as afternoon commuters mix with holiday travelers, AAA said.

Road trips remain the dominant way to travel during holiday weekends, with 87% of Memorial Day travelers opting to drive.

AAA projects 39.4 million people nationwide will travel by motor vehicle over Memorial Day weekend, with 1.71 million of them traveling in Ohio.

Last year’s actual number of travelers (1.65 million) fell short of the 2005 record of 1.763 million. While travel is increasing, the growth rate is slower than in previous years.

In Ohio, AAA projects 1.54 million will be driving at least 50 miles from home, a 3% increase from last year.

Air travel is expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t break records. AAA expects 3.61 million people to fly, a 12% increase from pre-pandemic levels, but still slightly below the 2005 record of 3.64 million.

In Ohio, AAA projects 90,347 air travelers — far from the 2005 peak of 123,000. This year’s air travel growth is minimal at just 0.3%. Meanwhile, AAA booking data shows domestic flights are 2% more expensive than last year, with the average roundtrip ticket costing $850.

AAA projects that 2.08 million people will opt for alternative travel —buses, trains, and cruises — over the holiday weekend. This number exceeds pre-pandemic levels from 2018 and 2019 but falls short of the early 2000s, when demand for buses and trains surged after 9/11.

In the Dayton Metro Area, which AAA defines as Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Clark counties, the total population is approximately 956,725, and about 139,682 people are expected to travel in 2025, which is 14.6% of the total population, according to AAA.

The majority of travelers — 90.4% — will hit the road by car, making 126,288 auto travelers. Air travel accounts for 5.5% of trips, meaning around 7,654 people will fly. The remaining 4.1% (5,740 travelers) will travel by trains, buses or cruises.

Gas prices lower than a year ago

Travelers choosing to go by motor vehicle will likely spend less on gas than they did last year.

According to AAA, the national average for gasoline stood at $3.18 per gallon on Sunday, reflecting a 4-cent increase from last week, but a 40-cent decrease compared to the same period last year.

In Ohio, gas prices increased/decreased by 6 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the state’s average to $3.05 per gallon, AAA reports. But that’s still over 50 cents less than this time last year.

Even with prices rising from the $2.80s a week earlier, the Dayton area still had some of the lowest gas prices in the state Sunday, with an average price of $2.98 per gallon, according to AAA. Last year at this time, the average price was $3.51.

Springfield’s average price was slightly higher Sunday at $3.04, also marking a rise from the previous week. In Butler County, the average price of $2.95 Sunday was lower than all but a half-dozen rural counties in Ohio, according to AAA.

Despite oil prices rising more than $4 per barrel between May 12 and May 19, the national average gas price didn’t really surge, as refineries complete seasonal maintenance and ramp up production, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Gas prices fell in 40 states in the course of that week, while only 10 saw increases, mainly on the West Coast, where a refinery fire in Northern California disrupted fuel supply once again, De Haan said in GasBuddy’s weekly blog.

“As we approach Memorial Day, gas prices may see some minor fluctuations, but for now, I don’t expect any significant changes to the national average, with prices staying near their lowest seasonal level since 2021,” De Haan said.

Gas prices usually peak in summer before declining in the fall when school starts, he said.