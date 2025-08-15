McCrabb: Longtime educators, now 97, remain friends 70 years later

Then there’s Harry Bell and Jack Davis.

These two longtime Butler County educators met in 1955 when they taught at Trenton High School, and have remained the closest of friends for the last 70 years.

When one of them can’t remember a detail about their life, the other answers.

If you’re lucky enough, you have one friend in your life like these two.

“We just enjoy each other’s company,” Bell said while sitting on the patio at Forest Hills Country Club in Middletown. “I don’t think he and I have ever had a fight or argument and we’ve been doing this for 70 years.”

“Never had,” Davis added.

They golf twice a week at local courses.

“It’s like a religion to us,” Bell said. “We go to church on Sunday and golf on Monday and Friday.”

There used to be a large group of 12 buddies who golfed together every Friday.

Now it’s just Bell and Davis.

They have outlived their playing partners.

That happens when you’re 97 years old. They both have lost their wives, who were good friends, still drive and live in Middletown and Monroe, respectively.

During one of their rounds, while playing as a twosome, they saw two golfers a couple of holes ahead. When they caught up, they asked if they could join the group.

Those two golfers, Tom Lacy and David Maertz, now in their 80s and Vietnam veterans, had Bell and Davis as teachers at Trenton High School.

Davis, a standout athlete, routinely shoots in the low 90s on shorter courses like Forest Hills and Armco Park.

Bell said he typically shoots in the low 100s, though he has shot his age at Forest Hills.

Davis taught many years in the Trenton and Madison school districts. After he retired from teaching, he worked another 22 years. He spent four years in the insurance business, and nine years with the Internal Revenue Service and nine in the banking business.

He finally retired for the second time when he was 80.

“How many guys work until they’re 80?” asked Bell. “He’s an unusual person and an unusual golfer. He can still do it.”

Bell served as principal at Trenton High School and Babeck and Bloomfield elementaries. He earned his master’s degree from Miami University and his doctorate from Indiana University.

He retired from teaching at the University of Cincinnati. He was 70.

Bell, seven weeks older than Davis, said their secret to a long life is rather simple: Neither of them smoke or drink.

And never stopped living.

“If you decide to sit on the couch and watch TV all day, you’re a goner,” Bell said.

Davis added with a smile: “My TV is broke.”

Their wives, Dixie Davis and Corine Bell, also became close friends through their husbands. Jack and Dixie were married for 65 years and Harry and Corine were married for 67 years.

“I got him by two years,” Bell said with a smile. “I finally beat him at something.”

A few minutes later, Bell, using a golf club as a cane, slowly walked down the steep steps at Forest Hills. The whole time, his every step, was watched by Davis.

That’s a true friend. On and off the golf course.