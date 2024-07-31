Mass food distribution event Thursday in Eaton

The parking lot will not open for patrons until 9 a.m.

It is a walk-up food distribution event, so clients should bring carts, wagons or bags for potentially heavy items, according to the Foodbank.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio also will be onsite handing out books for children.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Imagination Library of Ohio this year,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Data shows that households with kids are more likely to end up in our lines, and with this partnership, they can receive free children’s books along with their food.”

CareSource is sponsoring the event and will have volunteers helping pass out food.

“CareSource has been a tremendous partner sponsoring these events every year,” said Riley. “These mass distributions can be a lifeline for the families we serve, especially in rural communities like Preble County, where resources are often very limited or nonexistent. We can send people home with a trunk load of groceries, along with information about how to access our other services.”

Anyone with questions can call the Foodbank at 937-461-0265. Those in need of food assistance but who are unable to attend can find additional resources at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/locate-pantry.