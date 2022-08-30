Mason company helping to power NASA’s return to moon

Artemis I’s test mission is to send an unpiloted and unmanned Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon, testing the launch vehicle and the system’s ability to carry astronauts.

“We don’t launch until it’s right,” said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator. The episode illustrates that “This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work. And you don’t want to light the candle until all those things are ready to go.”

He added that he was confident that NASA engineers would get to the bottom of the issue. “And then we’ll fly.”

If all went as planned Monday, the system was to return to Earth’s atmosphere Oct. 10.

NASA’s plan is to launch Artemis II, the crewed flight around the Moon and back, in 2024. That will be followed by the Moon landing in early 2025 with Artemis III, a NASA spokesman told the Journal-News in May.

If L3Harris sounds familiar in this context, there’s a good reason. As NASA put its newest rover on Mars last year, the company had dual roles in that endeavor — avionics in the launch vehicle and technology that helped keep the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover connected to Earth.

The company has about 800 employees in Mason.