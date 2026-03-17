MAP: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

Gas prices in Ohio are up 23.1 cents from last week, with the average price of a gallon of gas now at $3.675.
The price jump looks ever higher when you consider that last month’s average cost was $2.705, an increase of nearly a dollar.
Here is some data from the gasoline price tracker GasBuddy.com that reveals where regular gas prices are the lowest in the region, followed by a map with locations at the bottom.
Dayton
1. OM Oil: 5435 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, $3.07
2. Marathon: 201 E. Staunton Rd., Troy, $3.19
3. ARCO: 2805 Springboro West Rd., Moraine, $3.23
4. Sam’s Club: 3446 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek, $3.24
5. ARCO: 750 E. Xenia Dr., Fairborn, $3.25
6. Union Mini Mart: 110 S Main St., Union, $3.25
7. Marathon: 858 Union Rd., Englewood, $3.27
8. Costco: 5300 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville, $3.29
9. BP: 1016 W Main St., Tipp City, $3.29
10. Sam’s Club: 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp, $3.29
Springfield
1. Amoco: 2253 S. Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19
2. BP: 2300 S. Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19
3. VP Racing Fuels: 6875 Dayton Rd., Enon, $3.29
4. Sunoco: 1116 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, $3.31
5. Kroger: 965 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, $3.33
6. Marathon: 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle, $3.35
7. Marathon: 12040 W National Rd., New Carlisle, $3.39
8. Shell: 1533 W. North St., Springfield, $3.41
9. QuikTrip: 2 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield, $3.45
10. Fuel Mart: 404 N. Urbana St., South Vienna, $3.45
Butler County
1. Murphy USA: 3219 Birdy Drive (Princeton Road), Hamilton, $3.09
2. Wawa: 3501 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield, $3.09
3. Wawa: 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, $3.09
4. United Dairy Farmers: 3911 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield, $3.09
5. United Dairy Farmers: 7175 Hamilton Mason Rd., West Chester, $3.09
6. Fairfield Fuel Mart: 5085 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, $3.14
7. Costco: 7135 Veterans Blvd., Liberty Township, $3.15
8. United Dairy Farmers: 9022 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, $3.15
9. United Dairy Farmers: 950 W. State St., Trenton, $3.15
10. Dixie Deli: 6687 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, $3.15
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