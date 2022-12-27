BreakingNews
Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe
journal-news logo
X

MAP: What bars, restaurants near you will offer sports betting starting Jan. 1

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

Starting Jan. 1, Ohioans will be able to wager on sporting events through apps, at racinos and casinos, and at bars, restaurants and bowling alleys approved for a license from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Go here for more information on how sports betting will work when the new law goes into effect, and resources for gambling addiction.

Use the map below to find locations in your area approved for a Class C license to offer sports gambling as of Dec. 16.

In Other News
1
Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe
2
Lettuce shortage forces restaurants into tough choices
3
5 Things people said about retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
4
Forecast this week calls for snow, then a warming trend
5
Here’s how to take advantage of tax credits, rebates on major appliance...

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top