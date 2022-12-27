MAP: What bars, restaurants near you will offer sports betting starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, Ohioans will be able to wager on sporting events through apps, at racinos and casinos, and at bars, restaurants and bowling alleys approved for a license from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Go here for more information on how sports betting will work when the new law goes into effect, and resources for gambling addiction.
Use the map below to find locations in your area approved for a Class C license to offer sports gambling as of Dec. 16.
In Other News
1
Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe
2
Lettuce shortage forces restaurants into tough choices
3
5 Things people said about retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
4
Forecast this week calls for snow, then a warming trend
5
Here’s how to take advantage of tax credits, rebates on major appliance...
About the Author