Many local areas have hundreds without power due to windy weather overnight

Duke Energy and Ohio Edison maps have severe weather, tree damage, and equipment going offline as causes of some of their power outages. Other areas facing power outages do not have a cause yet.

The primary cause of the widespread outages is from the winds and branches that fell onto power lines, Mary Ann Kabel, a spokesperson for AES Ohio, said.

No significant property damage has ensued at this time, Kabel continued.

Crews are out there working to restore power at this time.

Power restoration is expected to return between 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. for many different areas, according to the AES Ohio map.