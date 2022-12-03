Many local areas have hundreds without power due to windy weather overnight

Different Ohio regions are seeing multiple power outages Saturday morning due to heavy winds Friday night.
Montgomery, Shelby and Greene are the areas primarily affected, according to the AES map. Duke Energy and Ohio Edison have affected areas as well, according to their maps.
As of 11:51 a.m. on the AES map, the following counties are without power:
- Montgomery County: 388
- Champaign County: 2
- Clinton: 1
- Darke: 1
- Greene: 124
- Mercer: 3
- Miami: 3
- Shelby: 170
- Preble: 4
The Duke Energy map says Butler County has 3,632 residents without power. 13 people are facing outages in Clark County, according to the Ohio Edison map.
Duke Energy and Ohio Edison maps have severe weather, tree damage, and equipment going offline as causes of some of their power outages. Other areas facing power outages do not have a cause yet.
The primary cause of the widespread outages is from the winds and branches that fell onto power lines, Mary Ann Kabel, a spokesperson for AES Ohio, said.
No significant property damage has ensued at this time, Kabel continued.
Crews are out there working to restore power at this time.
Power restoration is expected to return between 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. for many different areas, according to the AES Ohio map.
About the Author