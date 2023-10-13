Man’s body recovered in Warren County pond

A man’s body was recovered from a pond in Warren County Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Joe Gray said the man, who has not been identified, had been reported missing in Clinton County earlier this week. His family was searching an area off Gum Grove Road in Clarksville that he often frequented when they noticed something in the pond at around 4:45 p.m. and called police.

First responders arrived on scene and found a van completely submerged in the water. They worked with a tow company to get the vehicle out of the pond.

Gray said at this time officials believe it was accidental and that it likely happened before Thursday.

The body was taken to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.