Man who threatened to spray COVID during Tipp City bank robbery sentenced to prison

TROY — A Dayton man police said threatened to spay COVID-19 droplets during an October bank robbery in Tipp City pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced to three to four and half years in prison.
Daquan Crenshaw, 28, made the plea and was sentenced April 14 in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
He was accused of walking into Greenville Federal Bank at Hyatt and Main streets and advising the teller, through a note, that he would spray the droplets if his demands were not followed. Police said he was given the money and fled. No one was injured.
He was arrested Oct. 27 near Lake City, Fla., following a traffic stop.
At sentencing, Judge Stacy Wall said Crenshaw was adjudicated as a juvenile for the same type of offenses and had been released in August 2020 from a federal prison sentence for robbery with a firearm. He was on federal probation at the time of the Tipp City robbery.
Crenshaw made off with $2,100. He was ordered to pay restitution and court costs of $1,032.