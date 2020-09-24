Man in custody on OVI charges after crashing into house in Harrison Twp.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Neff Road in Harrison Twp. at 6:58 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had crashed into a house.

On arrival, deputies reported finding a white Chevrolet Suburban had crashed into a home. The driver had reportedly fled from the crash but was caught by a citizen.