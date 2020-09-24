Man in custody on OVI charges after crashing into house in Harrison Twp.

A man is in the Montgomery County Jail on charges including driving while intoxicated after crashing his suburban into a house in the 2100 block of Neff Road on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Neff Road in Harrison Twp. at 6:58 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had crashed into a house.
On arrival, deputies reported finding a white Chevrolet Suburban had crashed into a home. The driver had reportedly fled from the crash but was caught by a citizen.
After investigating, deputies found that the Suburban had been driving south on Interstate 75 and went on the exit ramp to Keats Drive. The SUV then left the road off the exit, crossing the lawn and crashing into the house.
The house was occupied at the time of the crash, but nobody reported being injured.
The sheriff’s office said that the crash cause significant damage to the house, and the driver was taken into custody.