Man charged in Dayton shooting, Preble County car theft

His bond was set at $175,000 on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct 10, officers responded to the 600 block of Walton Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a 47-year-old man shot in the leg, according to court records.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man reportedly identified the suspect as “Philly.” Witnesses showed police a Facebook page for the suspect, according to court records.

An Eaton police detective later contacted Dayton police and said a man reported he was with Blatchford when he shot someone on Walton Avenue, according to an affidavit.

“Additionally, Blatchford had now stolen his black Chevy compact car,” the affidavit read.

Blatchford allegedly matched the shooting suspect’s description and the photos on the suspect’s Facebook page.

Later that day, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies and Kettering police attempted to shop Blatchford in the Chevrolet, but he fled, according to court documents.

A Kettering police log indicated the chase ended near Wilmington Pike and Whipp Road after crews lost the vehicle.

A witness contacted emergency dispatchers and reported the vehicle had pulled into the Costco parking lot on Cornerstone Boulevard.

Crews found the suspect, vehicle and gun in different areas in the parking lot, according to Kettering police.

Dayton police arrested Blatchford in the parking lot, according to jail booking records. He remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday morning.