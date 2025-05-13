Man accused of sexually abusing teen at Hueston Woods

A man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen while at Hueston Woods State Park.

Hunter Austin Merkle, 24, was charged with sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Eaton Municipal Court.

On Sept. 6, the teen reported Merkle sexually abused her while they were at the state park, according to court records.

One of the girl’s family members provided texts reportedly showing Merkle, the teen and a third person were at Hueston Woods in July.

The girl was 13 years old at the time.

The assault happened while they were walking the dog in the woods, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered Merkle sent the girl sexually explicit texts in the days leading up to the assault.

The girl said Merkle had become a parent figure to her, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Merkle’s arrest on Monday.

