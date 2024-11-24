Man, 21, dies in Butler County crash

A 21-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Butler County deputies and the St. Clair Fire and Life squad responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 at milepost 8 around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.
A 2011 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when the driver reportedly lost control and went off the right side of the road, striking a tree. The driver was deceased when emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to a press release.
The driver has not been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, or START. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
