Lowering the ‘barrier to entry for anybody to get on and ride’: United Wheels spotlights ease of using bikes

United Wheels is a global holding company featuring brands such as Huffy, Niner Bikes, Batch Bicycles, VAAST Bikes and Buzz E-Bikes.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Across all of our brands, we’re all about making durable and approachable products for anybody to get on a ride,” Hahn said. “The freedom that comes with riding a bike. It’s an indescribable experience.”

The brands offered under United Wheels feature e-bikes within class two —meaning they have a max speed of 20 mph whether the rider is using the pedal assist or throttle.

These e-bikes contain removeable 36 or 48 volt batteries than can be charged in standard wall outlets. Batteries take four to six hours to charge for a 40 mile or so ride.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For those that are thinking about purchasing an e-bike, Hahn recommends “something simple” and “approachable.”

“You don’t need to go all out with the crazy specs, the fastest motor,” Hahn said. “A class one or a class two e-bike should be able to give you a really good riding experience.”

Safety tips such as wearing a helmet and bright, reflective clothing still apply to those riding an e-bike.

“Specifically with e-bikes, we always like to say ride defensively,” Hahn said. “E-bikes are again relatively new, a lot of drivers may not be able to judge your speed correctly. Always leave room to stop. Make sure you’re using your hand signals. Communicate the best you can with those you’re riding with.”

Other types of bikes offered within United Wheels’ brands include comfort cruisers, mountain bikes and gravel bikes.

“Bicycling is a part of Dayton’s History. Huffy has been headquartered here for 130 years,” Hahn said. “This is a really cool hub to get on a bike and go explore the town and surrounding areas.”

For almost 70 years, May has been recognized as National Bike Month — a celebration of all things cycling. The League of American Bicyclists established Bike Month in 1956 to “showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give biking a try.”