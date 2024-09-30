Local Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 101

Smith, originally from upstate New York, lived for many years in Beavercreek near his daughter and son-in-law and was receiving hospice care in Middletown when he died.

Smith was among fewer than 30 still-living veterans who survived the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and just last year he told the Dayton Daily News he wanted the memory of those killed to be remembered forever.

While Pearl Harbor took the brunt of the attack, Japanese aircraft also laid waste to Army and Marine Corps installations in other parts of the island. Smith was stationed at what is now Wheeler Army Airfield, which lies adjacent to Schofield Barracks in central Oahu, according to Stars and Stripes.

Born March 10, 1923, at his home in Derby, N.Y., Smith enlisted in the Army Air Corps eight days after his 18th birthday in 1941.

He was assigned to P-40 Warhawk and B-17 squadrons in the Pacific after the attack in Hawaii near what is now the island nation of Vanuatu.

“I was in armaments,” he told the Dayton Daily News. “But I had to fly sometimes. We had a 2,200-mile round trip with a B-29, and they didn’t put good engines in them. And most people, in B-29s, if you were coming home, usually you’d come in on three engines. You’d lose an engine.”

Smith was awarded the Bronze Star by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, according to Pacific Historic Parks.

His unit, the 502nd Bomb Group, received the Legion of Merit from President Franklin Roosevelt.

Smith told the Dayton Daily News on his 100th birthday that he wished his brother had gotten more recognition. His older brother Walter, also served in the Pacific. He died on Oct. 20, 1944, at age 22 in the Battle of Leyte in the Philippines.

Smith was discharged from service in October 1945 and worked for the South Buffalo Railway in New York until he retired in 1984. After World War II was over, Smith married his wife Elinora — and the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2022.

The American Legion in Beavercreek honored Smith in 2022.

Members of the American Legion say they wanted to honor Smith on his birthday not just because they are veterans looking after veterans, but because the struggles of World War II veterans should not be forgotten.

“As part of our history, we need to uphold the pride in the sacrifices that so many people have made, so that we can enjoy our great nation,” said Rev. Dr. Charles Williams, Post 763 Chaplain. “Free may be in the word freedom, but freedom is not free.”

He was preceded in death by his brother Walter; sisters Beverly Arrigo, June Sweeney and Doris Stuck; son Marc D. Smith; and his wife of 76 years, Elinora, who died in March.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. The funeral will take place immediately after.

He will be buried in Jefferson Memorial Gardens, in Trussville, Ala.

Stars and Stripes contributed to this story.