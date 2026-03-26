Local maker of Air Force C-130 cargo plane brakes lands $62M contract

Collins Aerospace to serve cargo plane that has supported ‘Epic Fury’ in Middle East
The Troy Collins Aerospace production facility. Company photo.

The Troy Collins Aerospace production facility. Company photo.
Local News
By
15 hours ago
X

Once again, the Department of Defense is turning to Collins Aerospace workers in Troy.

Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace in Troy, has been awarded a maximum $62,172,173 contract modification, exercising the second four-year option period of a two-year base contract for C-130 heat sinks, a material used in the cargo plane’s braking system.

ExploreCargill eyes Needmore Road mill for closure, possibly in 2027

This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract, the DOD said.

The ordering period ends March 31, 2030.

Orders will go to the Air Force, with the contract coming from Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support in Ogden, Utah.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, shapes a replacement panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust

icon to expand image

Air Force C-130 pilots and crews have delivered supplies to warfighters throughout the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command stated this month.

In January, Collins Aerospace entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with a trio of companies to support production of wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

The deals were with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company.

Collins Aerospace’s wheels and brakes are on more than 30,000 commercial and military aircraft and are made in Troy, where the company has some 620 employees.

Collins’ wheels and brakes division is found in Troy, a facility that dates back to what had been a Goodrich plant when United Technologies acquired it in 2012.

The plant joined Collins Aerospace in 2018 after United Technologies split into three independent companies.

In Other News
1
New data center ban amendment proposal to start gathering signatures
2
Local abortions decrease nearly 28% in 2025 over 2024, state report...
3
Buc-ee’s: Everything you need to know about the popular store in Huber...
4
Local Blue Star families pull together through Operation Epic Fury
5
Dayton airport security wait times still less than 5 minutes; CVG...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.