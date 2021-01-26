X

Local businessman, philanthropist will pilot space station flight

By Tom Archdeacon

Larry Connor, the founder and CEO of The Connor Group, the Miami Township-based real estate investment firm with over $3 billion in assets, is going to be an astronaut.

Axiom Space, the private aerospace company based in Houston, announced Tuesday morning on Good Morning America that Connor – who is also a well-known philanthropist and an avid, outdoor sports adventurist – will make history when he pilots the first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

The four-man, multi-national crew is scheduled to launch in the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Fla. sometime in January of 2022. The company posted a press release about the mission on its site today.

The 10-day trip will include eight days on the football field-sized space station that is 250 miles above earth and orbits the planet at 17,000 miles per hour, or once every 90 minutes.

Michael Lopez-Alegria – the former U.S. Navy pilot and retired NASA astronaut, who is now an Axiom vice president – will be the commander of the Axiom Mission 1 (AX-1)

He made four trips to the ISS between 1995 and 2006, spent 257 days in space and completed a NASA-record 10 space walks that took a total of 67 hours and 40 minutes.

Along with Connor, the other crew members will be Eytan Stibbe, a former Israeli fighter pilot and current businessman, and Mark Pathy, who runs a privately-owned investment and financing company based in Montréal.

Axiom, which was begun in 2016, is led by several former NASA officials, including its president/CEO and co-founder Michael Suffredini, who served as NASA’s International Space Station program manager from 2005 to 2015.

Beginning in 2024, Axiom – thanks in part to a $140 million NASA contract – will build the first commercial space station in the solar system. It will attach modules to the aging ISS and eventually will be a stand-alone facility when NASA deorbits the ISS by about 2030.

In the meantime, Axiom plans – per NASA approval – to offer up to two orbital spaceflights per year to private astronauts, including scientists and teachers, wealthy adventurers and astronauts from nations with still-developing space programs.

Connor appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to make the announcement.

