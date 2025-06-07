Local and Prep Results

LOCAL RESULTS
Bowling
Thunderbowl – Kiersten Schooler 759, Alex Harlow 744, Mike Dabbelt 698, Ray Keller 685, Aaron Stone 678.
Beaver-Vu – Lionel Gaines 754, Greg Smith 684, Jordan Harphant 656, Lindsey Seifert 600, Jan Kepler 598.
Golf
Reid Park – Geritol: D. Bernas, J. Pinti, J. Stevens, E. Davis +20; T. Moore, J. Spoon, M. Flora +2. Break 80: Bernas 70; Pinti 77; Moore 79.
Hole-in-one
Terry Neal, 145 yards with an 8-iron on hole No. 6 at Eaton.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division V
Coldwater 4, Ottawa Hills 3: C: Welsch 2B GW-RBI, Smith W, Taylor 2B RBI.
Division VII
Minster 3, Montpelier 0: Mi: Magoto W.
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Springboro 8, Mason 6
Division III
Badin 10, Butler 1: Ba: Driessen W.
Division IV
Indian Hill 8, Jonathan Alder 1
Division VII
Russia 11, Cedarville 0: R: Goubeaux W 6 K.
Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Championship
Division V
Wheelersburg 10, Liberty Union 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Division III
Dover 7, Western Brown 0
Holland Springfield 3, Boardman 1
Division VI
Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0: TV: Poling W CG 2 K, Cantrell 3 SB RS, Brandon 1-1 2B, Burk 1-2, Mead 1-3.
Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Gibsonburg 4
Thursday’s Championships
Division IV
Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0: KR: Rastatter W 9 K, 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2 RS RBI, Davis 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Massie 1-2 2B 2 RBI.
Division VII
Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Monroeville 1
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division V
Liberty Union 4, Akron Manchester 2
Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3: KR: Davis 3-4 3 RBI GW-RBI, Glass 1-2 2 RS RBI, Foulk 2-3 2B RS, Rastatter W 4 K.
Hillsboro 7, Lakeview 1
Division VII
Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Covington 2: C: Hartwig 2-4 2 3B RS RBI, Coblentz 1-3 RBI, Foutz 1-2 RS.
