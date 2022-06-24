journal-news logo
Local activists react to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

24 minutes ago

Abortion rights supporters and opponents reacted strongly today to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The ruling allows states to further restrict or outlaw abortion, and Ohio has laws in place or proposed that would do that.

“We are thanking God that Roe has finally been overturned,” said Debbie Smith, president of Warren County Right To Life. “We have worked and prayed for this day for decades.”

ExploreOhio impact: What does Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade mean for laws here?

“This is outrageous. It’s been part of our legal system for 50 years and the fact that this has been orchestrated over the years to put justices on the court who would overturn a legal right, taking away something from half the population, is just outrageous,” said Joy Schwab, founder of the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance. “Everyone who cares about women’s rights and human rights has got to immediately mobilize and pledge and work to get people in Congress who will codify this into the law in the land.”

“We can’t go back 50 years when women were dying of illegal abortion or being forced to have children that they cant take care of,” she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

