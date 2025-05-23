LIVE UPDATES: Follow along with our coverage of Friday’s NATO events

Breaking: Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash

By Staff Report
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Friday.

Most downtown Dayton businesses open during NATO: ‘Not as slow as we feared’

As the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is underway in downtown Dayton, most businesses remain open with normal operating hours.

Our reporter Natalie Jones checked in with downtown businesses on what they’ve seen so far this week.

Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.

Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

  • Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
  • Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

  • North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
  • West Monument Street and Perry Street
  • Perry Street and West Fifth Street
  • West Fifth Street and South Main Street

