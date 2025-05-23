LIVE UPDATES: Follow along with our coverage of Friday’s NATO events

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Most downtown Dayton businesses open during NATO: ‘Not as slow as we feared’

As the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is underway in downtown Dayton, most businesses remain open with normal operating hours.

Our reporter Natalie Jones checked in with downtown businesses on what they’ve seen so far this week.

Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.

Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive

closed from to Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

North Main Street and West Riverview Drive

and West Monument Street and Perry Street

and Perry Street and West Fifth Street

and West Fifth Street and South Main Street

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO

• Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

• How you can follow what’s going on downtown

• Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety

• Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues

• What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

• What you need to know to get around downtown