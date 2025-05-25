Steak, gin and cigars: NATO delegates on the town

NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegates and staff enjoyed themselves about town Saturday night, visiting places like the Dayton Arcade, Wright-Dunbar and the Oregon Districts.

Nikki Stargel, president of the Oregon District Business Association and general manager of Salar Restaurant and Lounge, said business was good Saturday evening. The NATO delegates were particularly fond of steak and gin.

Mircea Geoana, former deputy secretary general of NATO and prominent Romanian politician, had dinner at Salar with Tino Cuellar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former justice of the Supreme Court of California. The two talked to Dayton Daily News reporters as they strolled the Oregon District afterward.

Geoana said he was impressed by the Courthouse Square fountain ringed by quotes from U.S. presidents who visited Dayton over the years.

“I read all the quotations from the presidents that were present here in Dayton, and it’s impressive, and I hope American democracy will continue to exist,” Geoana said.

Added Cuellar: “To me it’s very symbolic to have this big international event in the heartland of the country, because NATO is all about protecting ordinary people, but often there’s a big gulf between that organization and the daily lives of people. So being here is very meaningful.”

Cuellar said his visit to the International Peace Museum was powerful.

“And the food is great, and the people are friendly,” he said.

Check Your Head Smoke Shop and Gifts manager Cole Shirley said a few “suits” have shopped around his Oregon District business.

“A couple suits I had come in mainly bought cigars,” he said. “Surprisingly, nobody has bought cigarettes. No beer. Nothing like that.”

He said he has enjoyed sitting outside people watching; a lot of visitors are finding it funny to take pictures of the lewd Exotic Fantasies sign next door.

“It’s been cool so see that many different people walking around that’s for sure,” Shirley said.

NATO releases statement on what it intends to accomplish in Dayton

The organization released its most detailed statement Saturday on what its Parliamentary Assembly is trying to accomplish in Dayton.

The gathering in Dayton, which ends Monday, is aiming to create policy recommendations for NATO leaders planning to meet June 24 to June 26 for a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, “to set the Alliance’s future path,” the alliance said.

