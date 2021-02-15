Montgomery, Butler, Preble counties under Level 1 Snow Emergency

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary. All employees should contact employers to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may be subject to arrest.