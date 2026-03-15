Letters to the editor: Ohio promotes parks and then allows fracking in them

The irony seems to be that as a number of politicians and energy executives bask in the IMAX glory, their ardent devotion to support fracking beneath some of those very state parks — spurred by a huge influx of funding from out-of-state fossil fuel giants — not only will spoil the parks DeWine champions but also will harm what he called the “story book” trails that provide mental health benefits.

The film educates the audience on the wide-ranging state park presence to each corner of Ohio. “People feel like you have to go far away to experience nature,” a naturalist on screen says to point out what State Park riches exist right here in Ohio.

True. The issue is right here. The powers that be, including the ODNR, which links fracking revenue to state park funding, view fracking as a desirable – even lucrative, revenue stream. They must deem the extensive damage it leaves in its sordid wake acceptable. To them, apparently, the resulting environmental destruction would simply secure the need for another expansive clean-up, followed by another superb IMAX presentation.

Dean Hume

Monroe

Trump shows a lack of respect

I think President Donald Trump’s biggest problem is a lack of respect. Not in the comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s first-person, “I don’t get no respect” way, but Trump’s lack of respect for so many things. His lack of respect for women, science, planet earth and truth and facts is legendary, but I’d like to concentrate on his lack of respect, sometimes outright contempt, for the things that used to really make America great.

What about his disrespect of Gold Star families and veterans? As a 2016 presidential candidate, do you recall Trump’s public feud with a Gold Star family, the Kahn’s, and how he denigrated Senator John McCain’s experience as a prisoner of war? “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” That was an early indicator of Trump’s character and should have been a wake-up call for voters. Frankly, I don’t think Trump is fit to shine McCain’s boots OR his medals.

Or how about Trump’s lack of respect for the danger presented by a Communist power, with nuclear weapons, that has invaded a democratic neighbor? For over 70 years Republicans and Democrats have tread carefully, and skeptically, when dealing with Russia. Now, Trump naively believes everything that Putin tells him and can’t believe Putin is aiding Iran.

How about Trump’s contempt for our electoral system? In August of 2020 he said “The only way we are going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.” He lost the election fair and square and then peddled lies and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process and results. He encourages gerrymandering and increasingly repressive voting regulations in Republican-led states, eroding our electoral system. Our free and fair elections used to be a trusted foundation of our democracy until Trump came along.

What about his disdain for the very office he holds? Previous Presidents understood the importance of impartially conducting the nation’s business to benefit Americans and avoiding any self-dealing or self-enrichment. Not Donald Trump. He shamelessly accepts “gifts” from foreign leaders, steers wealthy and influential guests and government employees to his properties, hawks political donors’ cars from the White House lawn, peddles sneakers, bibles, guitars, watches, meme coins, mobile phone plans and fragrances, and his administration awards sweetheart federal contracts that benefit him and his family.

From what I have seen, the only things that Trump respects are money, power and other dictators. What have we done, America? What have we done?

Lansing Ellis

West Chester Twp.

Leave seniors alone with property taxes

I have been talking about this for along time, about four years. What Ohio should do for starters is abolish property taxes for seniors 65 and older that are on Social Security.

They have paid their dues for 40 plus years. Ohio needs to start somewhere. Senior lives matter also. Then for the difference of that money go after the lottery. They promised 50/60 percent when Ohio started gambling in Ohio.

That’s the honest truth. They need to pay up.

Veterans life’s matter and so does senior citizens. Seniors have paid enough. They can still pay for roads but enough is enough.

Rob Rohrer

Lewisburg