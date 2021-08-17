journal-news logo
X

Lebanon vs. Springboro football canceled due to COVID

The Friday night varsity Lebanon vs. Springboro football game and Saturday JV game have been canceled because too many Lebanon players are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure to field a team. The freshman game will go on as scheduled, and Springboro said it is seeking an opponent to fill in. STAFF FILE
Caption
The Friday night varsity Lebanon vs. Springboro football game and Saturday JV game have been canceled because too many Lebanon players are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure to field a team. The freshman game will go on as scheduled, and Springboro said it is seeking an opponent to fill in. STAFF FILE

Credit: Ron Alvey

Credit: Ron Alvey

High School Sports
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
27 minutes ago
Too many Lebanon athletes under quarantine for coronavirus exposure.

The Lebanon vs. Springboro football game, the season opener, is canceled for Friday night.

Too many Lebanon High School athletes are in quarantine due to COVID-19 to field a team, Lebanon Schools announced Monday.

ExploreRELATED: Quarantine may not be necessary after COVID exposure in K-12 schools, ODH says

The Saturday junior varsity game against Springboro High School also is canceled, but the freshman game will be played as scheduled.

None of the student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, but have been exposed.

The Ohio Department of Health states that quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Springboro Schools said it is looking for an opponent to fill in for Friday.

The Lebanon athletics department released the following statement:

“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday. Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform. They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out firsthand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation.”

In Other News
1
HS Results 8/14
2
Big day for West Side: Team plays today on ESPN for trip to Little...
3
HS Results 8/12
4
West Side Little League one win away from Williamsport after forfeit...
5
HS Results 8/10
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top