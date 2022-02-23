Lebanon sewer rate increase starts in March

LEBANON — Starting in March, Lebanon sanitary sewer customers will see a rate increase that city officials said was needed to ensure sustainability of the system and to remain in compliance with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
Lebanon City Council approved increasing sanitary sewer rates by 5.5%. City officials said the rate increase will cost customers about $1.90 more a month, or $5.70 per quarter, for the average residential sewer bill.
City Manager Scott Brunka recently said that increase would put the typical quarterly sewer cost in Lebanon at $144.20. However, he said the rate increase “is still 9% less than the average sewer cost identified in the 2021 Oakwood survey of $158.52.”
The new minimum charge for the first 2,500 gallons will be $20.21. All usage over 2,500 gallons will be charged $5.57 per 1,000 gallons, according to the ordinance.
Officials said this is the second sewer rate increase since 2020, according to city officials.
The rate increase was the result of a recent water and sewer study done for the city.
Brunka said the sewer rate increase will be for one year and will be reviewed annually by city staff and council to see if more increases would be warranted. The additional revenues would go toward the replacement of the 33-year-old Glosser Road pump station/equalization basin with a new $9.72 million facility.
The city received a $4 million grant from the state and a loan from the OEPA for that project.
“Without this grant, the recommended sewer rate increase would have been 8.75%,” Brunka said.
