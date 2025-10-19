Lebanon Schools has seven people running for board of education

Daulton and Larson will face off for one seat. Two people will be elected of the five in the second race.

Below are the responses from the candidates in the Dayton Daily News voters guide that can be found on the newspaper’s website. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Two-person race

Daulton owns Whistle Jacket Farm and is currently a member of the school board.

Larson is a retired teacher and retired from her family business, J&L Pool Maintenance. She was previously a board member but is not currently on the board.

Why should voters elect you?

JD: “I have the best interest of the Lebanon Community at heart to include students, parents, and teachers all working together to provided the highest quality education possible in Lebanon.” EBL: “My entire life has been devoted to children and education. My 16 previous years of serving on the school board gives me the experience and knowledge to step back into this position and serve the district well.”

If elected, what are your top three priority topics?

JD: 1) Improving academics; 2) financial viability; 3) community engagement. EBL: 1) Rapid development in Lebanon; 2) volatility at the state and national level; 3) communicating with members of the public.

Five-person race

Jessi Ellis-Alvarez is a challenger to the board and a speech pathologist.

Michael Gliatti is president/CEO Express Delivery Services, Inc. and was appointed to the board in 2024. He currently serves as board vice president.

Roy MacCutcheon is the Lebanon school board president and is the owner/operator of The Black Barn Farm Market and Greenhouses.

Ian McPherson is a challenger to the board and works as a senior backend engineer in the games industry.

Danielle Schultz is a challenger to the board and is a special education teacher.

Why should voters elect you?

JEA: “Voters should elect me because I bring more than a decade of experience advocating for students and families, along with a proven commitment to strengthening public education.” MG: "I deliver performance and results. During my time on the board, one of my proudest accomplishments has been helping negotiate a multi-year contract with our superintendent, providing stable leadership for the district." RM: “I believe in fiscal responsibility and have been active and involved as your school board member these past four years. I believe schools should be a safe place, free of outside influence and adult drama.” IM: “I’m running for Lebanon City School Board because I believe our schools are the heart of our community, and every student deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.” DS: “I have taught special education for 23 years. Before teaching in the public schools, I served in a Christian ministry called CRU for 10 years.”

If elected, what are your top three priority topics?