journal-news logo
X

Lebanon hires lawyers to defend city, leaders in abortion lawsuit

Anti-abortion activists gave flowers and put out small signs backing an emergency ordinance in Lebanon that outlawed abortion and declared the city as a sanctuary city for the unborn. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Anti-abortion activists gave flowers and put out small signs backing an emergency ordinance in Lebanon that outlawed abortion and declared the city as a sanctuary city for the unborn. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
City declared itself a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ and has been sued in federal court

Lebanon has hired legal counsel to defend the city and key officials in a federal court action challenging its year-old Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance.

City Council appointed the Columbus-based firm of Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC to represent the city, Mayor Mark Messer, City Manager Scott Brunka, City Attorney Mark Yurick and Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell in a federal civil complaint challenging the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance that was adopted on May 25, 2021.

ExploreLebanon council votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn, outlaws abortion in city

On May 11, the National Association of Social Workers and Women Have Options, Inc. filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, alleging primarily constitutional violations relating to the city’s declaration as a sanctuary city for the unborn and the enactment of legislation relating to abortion in Lebanon.

The two organizations, which are represented by the ACLU of Ohio, claim the city violated their constitutional rights pursuant to the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and that the city exceeded its Home Rule Authority under the Ohio Constitution, declaring the city as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” and other provisions relating to abortion within the city of Lebanon.

Explore2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon on abortion ordinance

In its resolution, council said it believes it is in the best interest of its citizens to “vigorously defend the litigation, and defend the constitutionality of its ordinances.”

As part of the discussions when the ordinance was originally considered in 2021, Mark Lee Dickson, executive director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn organization, said Lebanon officials were also promised the pro bono legal assistance of attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, the former Texas solicitor general who was involved in the implementation of the Texas Heartbeat Act.

ExplorePeople on both sides of abortion issue speak in Lebanon on one-year anniversary of ‘Sanctuary City’

“He (Mitchell) is willing to represent the city and taxpayers at no cost to the local council,” Dickson said.

Dickson also said there is no litigation pending against those sanctuary cities for the unborn in Texas.

Brunka said Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC will be paid an hourly rate of $275 working in support of the city’s defense efforts.

ExploreLebanon signs stipulation not to enforce section of abortion ban, may amend ordinance

In Other News
1
Who dey at Wright-Patterson? The Bengals, that’s who
2
New state school superintendent suddenly resigns
3
WATCH: Local doctor says bone density matters for women and men
4
Indian Lake lands much-needed funding for weed problem
5
WATCH: Feeling lonely as you age? Joining a gym can help, local expert...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top