Lebanon five-year capital improvement spending includes major road work

The city maintains more than 200 lane miles of roadway, according Lebanon’s website.

Brunka said the city plans to spend $10.1 million in 2023; $10.9 million in 2024; $8.1 million in 2025; $11.1 million in 2026; and $6.4 million in 2027, with an annual average of $9.33 million over the next five years. He said the amounts were based on the number of lane miles, projected roadway life cycle, and average annual road way budget over the five years.

“The current budget adequately reflects road improvement needs,” he said.

In the current five-year plan, which ends at the end of 2022, the city’s average road program spending was $5.29 million. In 2015 to 2017, a three-year average, the city spent about $3.28 million.

In addition to various water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer main replacements which are coordinated with the annual road program, Lebanon is planning other key utility and park system projects. Those projects include: