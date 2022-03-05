Lebanon council to consider new subdivision

“It’s a great spot,” he said. “It will compliment the nearby retirement home.”

A Fischer Homes representative declined to comment as the project contract has not been finalized yet.

The proposed Planned Unit Development zoning was requested by Bunnell Hill Development and the proposed zoning change was approved by the city Planning Commission following a public hearing on Jan. 18, according to city records.

City Planner Greg Orosz said after the rezoning is approved, construction will still be months away. He said the next steps would be for the developers to submit the regulatory/preliminary plans for review.