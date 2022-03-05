Lebanon council to consider new subdivision

New housing is being planned in Lebanon on a parcel located at the southwest corner of Neil Armstrong Way and Franklin Road, with final rezoning approval set for the coming week.
Lebanon City Council will consider the approval of Tollhouse Farms, a mixed-use development of 9.14-acres that will have 22 attached single-family buildings on 44 lots.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lebanon City Building.
The acreage being developed will Include 2.3 acres of open space and and a detention pond. The residential buildings will be one- and two-story structures. Plans also include a 30-foot buffer along Neil Armstrong Way and a 10-foot minimum buffer to adjacent existing residential homes. The proposed subdivision is near the Bowman Elementary School campus and Traditions of Lebanon, a retirement community.
Tony Giuffre of Bunnell Hill Development said plans for the affordable housing project are in the preliminary stages. Fischer Homes will be builder for the project, Giuffre said.
“It’s a great spot,” he said. “It will compliment the nearby retirement home.”
A Fischer Homes representative declined to comment as the project contract has not been finalized yet.
The proposed Planned Unit Development zoning was requested by Bunnell Hill Development and the proposed zoning change was approved by the city Planning Commission following a public hearing on Jan. 18, according to city records.
City Planner Greg Orosz said after the rezoning is approved, construction will still be months away. He said the next steps would be for the developers to submit the regulatory/preliminary plans for review.
