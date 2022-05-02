Lebanon begins construction projects for new amenities

Council awarded the contract to Leo J. Brielmaier Co. to construct both projects. In addition to approving the contract, council also appropriated an additional $325,000 from the general fund for the projects.

In addition, the city will use about $175,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for both projects, he said.

Explore Lebanon considering building a public restroom downtown

There are no public restroom facilities in downtown Lebanon for visitors and guests, and the city provides public access to the city building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays nine months of the year. The city has a part-time employee at the building to address facility security concerns.

Brunka said the downtown public restrooms are a short-term recommendation of the Downtown Master Plan and, also a recommendation of the recent Parks Master Plan Update.

Combined Shape Caption This is an artist's rendition of the future Miller Ecological Park Welcome Center and public restrooms that will soon begin construction. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON Combined Shape Caption This is an artist's rendition of the future Miller Ecological Park Welcome Center and public restrooms that will soon begin construction. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

He said the Welcome Center at the Miller Ecological Park is needed as the 100-acre park is served by a single portable toilet.

Brunka said the park has seen significant increase in use over the years and the restroom/shelter near the front of the park was also a recommendation of the Parks Master Plan.

In addition to using American Rescue Plan Act funds that Lebanon received from the federal government, the city and the Warren County Foundation collaborated to raise $120,000 in private donations to help support construction of a Welcome Center.