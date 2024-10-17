Large transformer, rolling roadblock to move through Warren County Sunday

Motorists could see long delays along the route as the moving roadblock moves through, and there is no estimate of how long the trip will take, the department said.

ODOT said that the convoy will leave Trader’s World around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, drive east on Route 63 to state Route 741 before turning south toward Interstate 71. They will then travel north on I-71, exit to state Route 48, drive south on Route 48 to Foster-Maineville Road, turn west onto Sibcy Road and finally take Sibcy Road to Butterworth Road, where it will reach its destination.

The department said that the load is 16 feet, six inches wide; 16 feet, two inches tall and weighs 752,216 pounds. ODOT said that it and the Warren County Engineer’s Office worked to plot the route to ensure roads and bridges are able to handle the size and weight of the truck and its cargo.

ODOT added that state and federal regulations forbid super loads like this to move at night.