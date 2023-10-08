Large police response at Bogart’s in Cincinnati after concert cancellation

Cincinnati police responded to Bogart’s at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, after a scheduled concert was canceled for unknown reasons and the staff felt threatened by some concertgoers, according to a police officer on scene.

The popular music venue on Short Vine in Corryville lists on their website that Saturday’s musical performance was scheduled to be artist Nocap. The performance was set to begin at 8 p.m., per the website.

A WCPO crew was quickly at the scene where they witnessed at least a dozen Cincinnati police cars between Bogart’s and the nearby Kroger parking lot. Cincinnati police appeared to quickly have the situation under control.

No injuries were reported, police said.

One woman outside Bogart’s at that time told WCPO that she witnessed a large group of people rush out of Bogart’s and run down the street out of sight. Others nearby said they didn’t know what was going on.

Amidst the chaotic scene unfolding at Bogart’s, all other businesses on the street appeared to carry on as usual.