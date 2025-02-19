Klopfenstein to retire after 32 years at Cox First Media

“Suzanne has been a driving force behind the success of Cox First Media for decades. Her leadership and passion for local journalism have left a lasting legacy. We wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement,” Boice said.

Rob Rohr, a Dayton native and longtime media executive, has been named as president and publisher for Cox First Media, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun, and Journal-News.

Rohr will work closely with Klopfenstein in transition until her retirement. Rob brings a wealth of experience in media leadership, innovation, and audience engagement, Boice said.

“Returning to Cox First Media feels like coming home,” Rohr said. “I’m honored to lead this team and continue serving our communities with trusted journalism while embracing digital innovations that help us grow and evolve.”

In his new role, Rohr will oversee all aspects of operations, editorial direction, and business strategies across the company’s print and digital platforms, working to strengthen local journalism while expanding digital growth and innovation.

Rohr previously served as market vice president for Cox Media Group, where he led the integration of the Dayton Daily News, WHIO-TV, and Cox Radio brands. Under his leadership, the media properties achieved record audience engagement, expanded digital platforms, and earned numerous industry awards, including the Marconi Award and an Emmy for Overall Station Excellence.

Rohr also co-owned and grew a packaging engineering firm serving Fortune 100 companies before successfully exiting the business.

Rohr holds an MBA from the University of Dayton and remains an active community leader. He is passionate about mentoring entrepreneurs and fostering innovation in the Dayton community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rob back to the Cox family. His impressive track record and deep connection to the Dayton community make him the ideal leader to guide us forward. We look forward to continuing our mission to inform and engage our readers across both print and digital platforms,” Boice said.

With Rohr’s leadership, Cox First Media is poised for continued growth and innovation, strengthening its role as a trusted news source and community partner in the region, Boice said.