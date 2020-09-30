Kings Island to sell slices of Vortex roller coaster this weekend

Kings Island announced it will sell 1.5-inch slices of the recently retired Vortex roller coaster this weekend in the park.
Credit: Kings Island
The amusement park said that a limited number of track slices, capped with metal plates and mounted in a display stand, as part of a kit that includes a limited-edition Vortex postcard set and a certificate of authenticity signed by Kings Island Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz.
The kits will sell for $198.70 at the Emporium storefront within the park this weekend. Any unsold kits will be available for sale online during the week of Oct. 5.
Kings Island announced Sept. 27, 2019 that it would close the Vortex roller coaster at the end of the season. The Vortex had been part of the park since 1987.