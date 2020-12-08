Kings Island, partners begin construction on hybrid resort, campground

Kings Island has announced in a release that it and its partners have begun construction of a $27 million outdoor resort called Camp Cedar, intended to open in the spring of 2021.
The resort will be located on more than 50 acres of land less than a mile from the front gates of Kings Island, according to the theme park.
Kings Island said that the camp will be a hybrid of a resort and a camping destination, with 73 cottages and 164 RV spaces, with the addition of another 100 cottages planned fore the future.
According to the release, the camp will include outdoor entertainment like two pools, ponds, a walking trail and dining options, as well as camping facilities like bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables.
The camp will also offer Stay and Play packages with Kings Island.
More specifically, Kings Island said that the resort’s Grand Lodge will include an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, as well as shopping, exercise facility and large fireplace.
Kings Island also said that there would be a casual-dining outdoor cantina and bar offering American, Mexican and Italian fare in a “food truck-inspired experience.”
The camp will also have Peanuts character appearances like character breakfasts, Smores with Snoopy and other events, the theme park said.
The release said that Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, and through a partnership and licensing agreement will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment company, which owns Kings Island amusement park.