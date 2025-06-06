Breaking: Kettering Health’s MyChart access returning next week, CEO says

Kettering Health’s MyChart access returning next week, CEO says

By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
52 minutes ago
Kettering Health plans by next week to restore access to the online patient portal MyChart, which has been out of commission for nearly three weeks.

Administrators also plan to get patients’ experiences back to normal, the organization’s CEO said, meaning when patients call the hospital about appointments or with other questions, staff will be able to answer and provide assistance.

“The goal is, by Monday, we’re resuming normal operations,” said Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry in his latest update to staff. “Now, that doesn’t mean everything’s back online, but it means from our patient and consumer standpoint, patients will be able to interact with us in a way that they are accustomed to in the past.”

The hospital organization is continuing to recover from a May 20 cyberattack, which resulted in the ongoing system-wide technology outage.

“Everything will not be completed, but our goal is an environment which feels relatively normal to our patients and allows for us to care for them in a comprehensive manner,” Gentry said.

Kettering Health's new CEO Michael Gentry, was the guest speaker at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast event, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The event was held at the NCR County Club in Kettering. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Earlier this week, the ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, saying on its data leak site that it had 941 gigabytes of data, amounting to more than 730,000 files, from Kettering Health.

Those files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents and more, according to the cybersecurity firm Comparitech.

Gentry said in a previous letter to employees that a “small subset” of its data had been accessed by an unauthorized user and they were still working on finding out what was accessed.

The hospital organization has made strides in getting back to being fully operational. On Monday, Kettering Health was able to get access back to its internal health records software.

Additionally, about 80% of the phones, laboratory systems and imaging equipment are restored, Gentry said. Radiation oncology is fully functional. Work continues on internet access and restoring pharmacy systems.

“I want to thank everyone for their resilience,” Gentry said.

For now, Kettering Health patients with urgent health questions can call 937-600-6879 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

After hours, Kettering Health Medical Group patients can call MatchMD at 1-866-257-5363.

For medical emergencies, patients are urged to go to the nearest emergency department.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.

