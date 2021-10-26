Kettering Health updated visitation policy goes into effect Wednesday

journal-news logo
Starting Wednesday, Kettering Health is allowing one visitor at a time for patients during an emergency department visit, hospitalization or outpatient procedure.

Exceptions include the following:

  • NICU patients can have up to two visitors a day
  • Patients who need assistance due to mobility, interpretation, or health care decision making can have an additional assistance person
  • Minor patients can have two visitors, limited to one parent or guardian at a time
  • No visitation is allowed by anyone younger than 18
  • No visitation is allowed for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy
  • End-of-life care situations will be decided on a case-by-case basis

For more details about the updated visitor policy, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

