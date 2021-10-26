Kettering Health updated visitation policy goes into effect Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Kettering Health is allowing one visitor at a time for patients during an emergency department visit, hospitalization or outpatient procedure.
Exceptions include the following:
- NICU patients can have up to two visitors a day
- Patients who need assistance due to mobility, interpretation, or health care decision making can have an additional assistance person
- Minor patients can have two visitors, limited to one parent or guardian at a time
- No visitation is allowed by anyone younger than 18
- No visitation is allowed for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy
- End-of-life care situations will be decided on a case-by-case basis
For more details about the updated visitor policy, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.
In Other News
1
Judeo-Christian values central message of political rally at Solid Rock
2
Attorney general: Watch for look-alike cannabis edibles during...
3
Ohio School Boards Association leaves national agency over dispute
4
Ohio to increase deer disease monitoring in 3 counties
5
Lebanon, Vandalia get over $6 million in state sewer grants