Kettering Health to stop birth deliveries at Soin Medical Center

Citing declines in births in the region, Kettering Health informed its customers today it’s stopping its obstetric services at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.
The region’s largest health system said it’s consolidating services at the main campus in Kettering and its Washington Twp. location.
The OB-GYN office at Soin Medical Center will remain open for outpatient visits. All deliveries and cesarean sections will take place at the other two locations.
Soin Medical Center was the only Greene County location to offer birthing services.
Midwifery services will no be longer be offered at Kettering Health, an email to customers said.
“Our team remains committed to providing the high-quality, compassionate care you have come to expect,” the email reads.
All birthing appointments will be rescheduled, the company email said.
