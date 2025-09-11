Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility

“Our vision is to make it easier for people in Fayette County and the surrounding area to access the care they need, when they need it,” said Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group.

The center is expected to open in summer 2026.

On Monday, Kettering Health announced that it no longer plans to close Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, opting instead to invest $10 million for renovations and modernization to the facility.

Last year, Kettering Health announced plans to close the Monroe Drive hospital and replace it with a $44 million medical center about 10 miles away.

Under the revised plan, Kettering Health will build a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive across form the YMCA.