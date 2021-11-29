Kettering Health expands primary care physicians’ offices in Springboro

The staff who worked at the Remick location moved to the new office, Day said, and they will continue to care for patients coming to the new office.

“In addition, over time, the plan is to recruit additional primary care providers (physicians and advanced practice providers) to meet the needs of the community, which will also include the recruitment of additional team members (nurses, medical assistants, etc.),” she said.

Kettering Health has been enlarging its footprint in Warren County over the past few years. In September, the Franklin Planning Commission approved a $9 million, 24,000 square-foot expansion of its standalone emergency department at the Interstate 75/Ohio 73 interchange.

That latest expansion will provide more medical office space, more room for specialty services, lab services and some education and wellness programs. The Franklin facility opened in February 2015 at a cost of about $10 million.

Kettering Health opened its Middletown Emergency Room location in 2018. That facility also allows patients to stay in the facility for more than a day and is able to offer additional services.

Kettering Health said it sought the addition of overnight stays so patients could avoid transport to another network facility, which likely would have been further away from their homes.

In 2019, Middletown City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow the change, which was opposed by Premier Health, owners of the nearby Atrium Medical Center. Premier had argued that the change would create a duplication of services and increase health care costs.

A faith-based, nonprofit health system, Kettering Health has 13 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations, as well as Kettering Physician Network with more than 700 providers.