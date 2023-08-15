K9 teams from Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy to Maui after wildfires

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
26 minutes ago
X

Three K9 teams from Ohio Task Force 1 are deploying to Maui, Hawaii after the wildfires on the island.

In a post to social media, the task force said that the dogs were Human Remains Detection canines, trained and certified to search for and alert for dead bodies.

ExploreMobile morgue arrives to assist in identification of 99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires

The task force said the three Ohio teams would join a large number of remains detection teams from other task forces.

The three handlers and their dogs will meet at the task force’s Vandalia warehouse and headquarters Wednesday morning, with an anticipated departure around noon.

The Associated Press has reported that as of Tuesday, 99 people were confirmed killed in the wildfires, and officials from the County of Maui said in a statement that crews with cadaver dogs have searched about 32% of the area.

In Other News
1
Ohio more aggressive than other states in going after estates from...
2
Is your dog well-mannered?
3
RSV immunization urged for newborns isn’t a vaccine - here’s the...
4
New RSV immunization to be ready for infants this fall, CDC says
5
US 35 to close in Eaton for emergency railroad crossing repair

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top