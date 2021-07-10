Just under 300 coronavirus cases reported Saturday, case average rises slightly

The state reported just under 300 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the 21 day case average to 252 from yesterday’s 248 cases per day, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
After a spike in cases on July 1, the ODH was reporting between 200 and 300 cases per day, with dips as low as 190 cases on July 6. However, the case average increased after the state reported nearly 400 cases on Thursday and 354 cases on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,114,036 cases.
Nearly 61,000 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, with 20 of those hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, 233 people are hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported, a four percent drop in hospitalizations in the past seven days.
Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings.
Currently, children as young as 12 are eligible to get the vaccine. In Ohio, 375,852 people between the ages of 0 and 19 have started the vaccine. The ODH does not break the data down further to show how many school-aged children have gotten vaccinated. As of Saturday, 326,131 people between 0 and 19 years old have completed the vaccine.
Just over 48% of Ohio’s population has started the vaccine, or 5,615,995 people, the ODH reported. Just under 45% of the state population has completed the vaccine, or 5,253,041 people.