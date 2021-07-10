Just under 300 coronavirus cases reported Saturday, case average rises slightly

After a spike in cases on July 1, the ODH was reporting between 200 and 300 cases per day, with dips as low as 190 cases on July 6. However, the case average increased after the state reported nearly 400 cases on Thursday and 354 cases on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,114,036 cases.

Nearly 61,000 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, with 20 of those hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, 233 people are hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported, a four percent drop in hospitalizations in the past seven days.