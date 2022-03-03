Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

JUST IN: Wright-Patterson AFB lifts mask mandate

Airman 1st Class Matthew Neimi of the 88th Security Forces Squadron scans the ID card of a retiree at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last March. Under new Defense Department guidelines, masks and face coverings must be worn upon installation entry but lowered briefly for identification purposes. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

caption arrowCaption
Airman 1st Class Matthew Neimi of the 88th Security Forces Squadron scans the ID card of a retiree at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last March. Under new Defense Department guidelines, masks and face coverings must be worn upon installation entry but lowered briefly for identification purposes. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Local News
By , Staff
1 hour ago

The masks are off at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wright-Patterson released a statement Thursday saying it had lifted the installation mask mandate as “surrounding communities meet new health thresholds for COVID-19.”

The base also transitioned to “health protection condition Bravo-plus” on Feb. 25 as local threat levels continued to greatly improve.

“Today, we enter a new phase of the pandemic as we adjust fire based on lessons learned over the past two years,” Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patt installation commander, said in an email Thursday. “As we focus more on severity of disease instead of volume, I ask that we don’t let our guard down and understand that with flexibly comes responsibility. We must continue to remain vigilant.”

Medical providers continue to recommend mask wear for high-risk individuals and in settings where physical distancing isn’t an option, the base also said Thursday. Patients, visitors and staff are still required to wear masks in Wright-Patterson Medical Center.

In Other News
1
Bill that eliminates training for concealed-carry handgun licenses goes...
2
Proposed Franklin subdivision to have fewer homes, larger lots
3
State lawmakers pass bill to require hospitals to allow visitors
4
Bill stalls to change process for property tax value objections
5
Ohio lawmakers pass more election funding

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top